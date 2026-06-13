114,650 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Purchased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,497,000. Credo Technology Group makes up about 1.5% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned 0.06% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock worth $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 162,269 shares of the company's stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,427 shares of the company's stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,454,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,283,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $270.21.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company's revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares in the company, valued at $80,286,662.39. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,162,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,894,960.30. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 376,884 shares of company stock worth $59,014,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Zacks Research upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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