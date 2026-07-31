11,517 Shares in Ventas, Inc. $VTR Acquired by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,517 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Ventas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ventas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ventas reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $0.97 per share , ahead of the $0.96 consensus estimate and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue rose 21.7% year over year to $1.72 billion , exceeding the $1.68 billion forecast. Ventas Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Ventas reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of , ahead of the $0.96 consensus estimate and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue rose , exceeding the $1.68 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Strong growth in Ventas’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) lifted net operating income, while favorable senior-housing demand and new investments supported management’s decision to raise its full-year 2026 FFO guidance. Ventas Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong SHOP Growth

Strong growth in Ventas’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) lifted net operating income, while favorable senior-housing demand and new investments supported management’s decision to raise its full-year 2026 FFO guidance. Positive Sentiment: CEO Debra Cafaro highlighted continued enterprise momentum and an opportunity to capture demographic-driven demand through organic growth and external investments in senior housing. Ventas Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

CEO Debra Cafaro highlighted continued enterprise momentum and an opportunity to capture demographic-driven demand through organic growth and external investments in senior housing. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat was modest on an FFO-per-share basis, and the shares had already reached a new one-year high, potentially limiting near-term upside as investors lock in gains. Ventas Reaches New One-Year High

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Down 5.8%

VTR stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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