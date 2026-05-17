11,646 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $4,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 6,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $14,814,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,875,276 shares of company stock worth $2,787,216,271.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV opened at $107.30 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 7.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRWV. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Stories

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