11,682 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of KRYS opened at $309.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.53. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.99 and a 52-week high of $319.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

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