116,901 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,901 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,934,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 9.8%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $324.20. The company has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at $48,871,891.04. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline.

The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares.

Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally.

Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech-sector weakness and afternoon selling in semiconductor names may be adding some pressure, even as Marvell-specific sentiment remains constructive.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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