11,700 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Vertiv accounts for about 0.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $303.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.43 and a 200 day moving average of $267.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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