117,637 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Acquired by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,637 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $31,249,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 344 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $311.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price objective on Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus set a $475.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here