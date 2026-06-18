118,041 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,041 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,005 shares of the technology company's stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,311,052,000 after buying an additional 242,533 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 201,205 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 4.7%

CoStar Group stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here