11,947 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Bought by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,947 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here