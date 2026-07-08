119,930 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Acquired by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,021 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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