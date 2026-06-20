1,204 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Acquired by CFO Capital Management LLC

CFO Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,536.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arwa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $951.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,000.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $969.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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