120,516 Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Bought by Travelers Companies Inc.

Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000. Circle Internet Group comprises about 6.3% of Travelers Companies Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Travelers Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Circle Internet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

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Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion and a PE ratio of -28.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital raised Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRCL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 532,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,134,695. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 330,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,674,250.90. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,617 shares of company stock worth $25,045,808. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

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