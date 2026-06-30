12,121 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 54,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 524.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,536,000 after acquiring an additional 430,023 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.1% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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