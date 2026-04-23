12,127 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $304.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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