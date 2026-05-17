12,150 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,150 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,363 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.06 and a fifty-two week high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. Manhattan Associates's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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