12,215 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Acquired by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Xylem by 2,055.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 346.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,407,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,290,000 after acquiring an additional 448,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 2,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after acquiring an additional 413,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.04 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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