Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 382.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,224,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of Roblox worth $65,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 98.8% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 72.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,458.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 742 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $815,474.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 364,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,159,534.84. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $677,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 320,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,103,557. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,732. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.42.

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Roblox News Summary

These are some of the RBLX news items that stood out recently:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Roblox had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 417.56%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates an online platform where users can create, share and play interactive 3D experiences. The company provides Roblox Studio, a set of tools that creators use to build games and other virtual spaces, as well as services for users to connect and communicate within those experiences. Roblox supports a creator economy through Robux, its virtual currency, which users can use for digital items and purchases in experiences. Eligible creators can earn revenue from their work through purchases and other platform programs.

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