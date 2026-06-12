12,366 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Acquired by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,366 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Qualcomm comprises 1.0% of Mosley Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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