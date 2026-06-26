124,500 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,500 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $204.90 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $213.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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