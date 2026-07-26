1,252,200 Shares in Allied Gold Corporation $AAUC Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,252,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,691,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.99% of Allied Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Resource Partners LP bought a new position in Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,634,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allied Gold by 3,921.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,042,883 shares of the company's stock worth $92,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,340 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allied Gold by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,498,498 shares of the company's stock worth $377,486,000 after buying an additional 1,761,864 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gold in the fourth quarter worth $33,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Gold by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,805,000 after buying an additional 1,257,438 shares during the last quarter.

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Allied Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AAUC stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Allied Gold Corporation has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $32.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Allied Gold had a positive return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Gold Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allied Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allied Gold

Allied Gold Profile

Allied Gold NYSE: AAUC is a publicly listed company that operates in the gold mining sector. The firm's business centers on identifying, acquiring and advancing gold-bearing properties with the objective of creating and operating economically viable mining assets. Allied Gold's activities are typical of junior and mid-tier gold companies, encompassing exploration, resource definition, development planning and the eventual production and sale of gold.

Core business activities for Allied Gold include mineral exploration programs to discover and delineate gold resources, feasibility and engineering studies to assess project economics, permitting and mine development work where projects progress to the construction phase, and operational oversight for producing assets.

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