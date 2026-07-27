126,030 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,030 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 842,644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $48,519,000 after buying an additional 166,919 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 278.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Knight-Swift Transportation's payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Knight-Swift Transportation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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