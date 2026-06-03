1,270,323 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,270,323 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $275,635,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Equifax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $176.13 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.54. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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