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12,844 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
EOG Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • RFG Advisory LLC opened a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter, buying 12,844 shares worth about $1.86 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 89.91% of EOG’s stock. Several large firms also increased their stakes in recent quarters.
  • EOG reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share for a 3.1% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,844 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $676,627,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $312,711,000 after buying an additional 1,231,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $138,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $490,394,000 after acquiring an additional 901,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7%

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The stock's fifty day moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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