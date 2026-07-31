12,849 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Purchased by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Viking by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Viking by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VIK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Viking in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Viking from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

Viking Stock Up 1.7%

VIK stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.Viking's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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