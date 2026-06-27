12,915 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Bought by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,915 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Agilent Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Agilent Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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