130,000 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $30,007,000. Amazon.com accounts for 7.1% of 3G Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $255.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here