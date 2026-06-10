13,148 Shares in General Motors Company $GM Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,148 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM said it will offer some U.S. EV owners the ability to send power back to the electric grid, a vehicle-to-grid feature that could create a new energy-related service opportunity for the company. Reuters article

GM said it will offer some U.S. EV owners the ability to send power back to the electric grid, a vehicle-to-grid feature that could create a new energy-related service opportunity for the company. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding its energy business with plans to develop sodium-ion battery cells and sell storage systems for utilities, data centers, and the grid, positioning GM to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI infrastructure. CNBC article

The company is expanding its energy business with plans to develop sodium-ion battery cells and sell storage systems for utilities, data centers, and the grid, positioning GM to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GM also announced a partnership with Peak Energy to scale next-generation sodium-ion battery technology for grid storage, which could strengthen its position in stationary energy storage. Yahoo Finance article

GM also announced a partnership with Peak Energy to scale next-generation sodium-ion battery technology for grid storage, which could strengthen its position in stationary energy storage. Positive Sentiment: GM rolled out a phone app feature and “Energy Pass” tools to simplify EV charging and broaden access to charging networks, making EV ownership more convenient and potentially supporting adoption. Free Press article

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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