13,337 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Bought by Cornerstone Planning LLC

Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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