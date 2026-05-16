1,349,911 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Bought by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,349,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,178,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.26% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,330,507 shares of the company's stock worth $675,305,000 after buying an additional 5,110,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company's stock worth $144,803,000 after buying an additional 2,239,291 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,902,179 shares of the company's stock worth $85,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,682 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,240,356 shares of the company's stock worth $39,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,388,320 shares of the company's stock worth $164,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company's stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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