137,172 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,058,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,894 shares of the company's stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4%

JCI stock opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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