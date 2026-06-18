138,440 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,440 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,200,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $109.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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