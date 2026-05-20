1,390,730 Shares in AXT Inc $AXTI Bought by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,390,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $22,738,000. AXT makes up approximately 1.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 2.52% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maytree Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 2,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 574,828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 551,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 339.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 405,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 313,618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 39.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 58,542 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded AXT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.80.

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Insider Activity at AXT

In related news, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,026.32. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,825,833.56. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,278 shares of company stock worth $21,196,754. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -364.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.The business had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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