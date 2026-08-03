139,929 Shares in Five9, Inc. $FIVN Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,929 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 575.9% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Five9 by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 577,672 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 151,974 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Five9 by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,086,675 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 547,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company's stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 21,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $447,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 281,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,632.04. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 16,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $412,342.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 311,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,372.22. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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