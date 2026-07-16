1,401 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. The trade was a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst chatter remains constructive overall, with Zacks noting MercadoLibre was upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” and other reports highlighting a favorable average brokerage rating and continued solid credit performance in Mercado Pago Brazil. Article Title

Analyst chatter remains constructive overall, with Zacks noting MercadoLibre was upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” and other reports highlighting a favorable average brokerage rating and continued solid credit performance in Mercado Pago Brazil. Positive Sentiment: MercadoLibre is being viewed as a promising fintech and e-commerce growth story, with recent commentary citing strong engagement, cross-border trade growth, and improving scale across Latin America. Article Title

MercadoLibre is being viewed as a promising fintech and e-commerce growth story, with recent commentary citing strong engagement, cross-border trade growth, and improving scale across Latin America. Neutral Sentiment: The company released investor-relations podcast content focused on Mercado Pago Brazil, credit quality, and growth opportunities, which helps reinforce management’s long-term strategy but does not appear to be a major new catalyst. Article Title

The company released investor-relations podcast content focused on Mercado Pago Brazil, credit quality, and growth opportunities, which helps reinforce management’s long-term strategy but does not appear to be a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame MELI as potentially attractive on valuation after a pullback, but these are largely opinion pieces rather than direct new business updates. Article Title

Several articles frame MELI as potentially attractive on valuation after a pullback, but these are largely opinion pieces rather than direct new business updates. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pressure comes from reports emphasizing MercadoLibre’s heavy spending on free shipping, fulfillment, and credit-card growth, which may keep margins under pressure in the near term even as revenue growth stays strong. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,258.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,842.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,678.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,823.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,495.00 and a one year high of $2,548.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

See Also

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