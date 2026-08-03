140,655 Shares in McGraw Hill, Inc. $MH Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McGraw Hill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MH. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth $32,923,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McGraw Hill from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $16.00 target price on McGraw Hill in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded McGraw Hill from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill Stock Performance

NYSE:MH opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. McGraw Hill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $463.72 million for the quarter. McGraw Hill had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts expect that McGraw Hill, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill NYSE: MH is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world's leading providers of educational content and technology.

Further Reading

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