141,397 Shares in Kennametal Inc. $KMT Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,397 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.19% of Kennametal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 968,294 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,509,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,411 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $35.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Kennametal Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $592.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Kennametal's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Kennametal's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $197,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,670.76. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 12,013 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $397,870.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $832,736.16. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,326. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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