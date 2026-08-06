14,190 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 469,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,634 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 200,972 shares of the company's stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,149,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 464.63% and a net margin of 9.68%.The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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