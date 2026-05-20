142,638 Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 18,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corteva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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