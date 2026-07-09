144,378 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Bought by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,378 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $14,451,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KGI Securities lowered Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.11.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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