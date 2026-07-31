14,601 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Bought by Orographic Financial Advisors LLC

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 2.4% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,668 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,728,447 shares of the company's stock worth $2,472,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,533 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $277.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $295.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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