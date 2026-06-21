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14,639 Shares in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
O'Reilly Automotive logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Virtu Financial LLC opened a new position in O'Reilly Automotive, buying 14,639 shares worth about $1.335 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Insider activity was heavy, with Director John Raymond Murphy and SVP Robert Allen Dumas both selling stock; Dumas sold 84,600 shares for about $7.8 million, and insiders sold 105,730 shares total over the last three months.
  • O'Reilly posted a stronger-than-expected quarter, with $0.72 EPS on $4.56 billion in revenue, and analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.25.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,639 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.84 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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