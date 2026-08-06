148,905 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,520,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,564,000 after buying an additional 142,790 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 238,915 shares of the company's stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,845,714 shares of the company's stock worth $90,892,000 after buying an additional 530,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,263 shares of the company's stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 519,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Farms news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan acquired 6,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $50,813.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $312,358.34. This trade represents a 19.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Coon acquired 5,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,635.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,683.88. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $320,864 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $524.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company had revenue of $187.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VITL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised Vital Farms to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Vital Farms from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VITL

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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