1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,059 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,059 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,570 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $63,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 114,357 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.0%

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $180.10 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.Charles River Laboratories International's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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