1,498 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,498 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $733.77 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $538.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $893.13.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $668.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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