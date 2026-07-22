149,948 Shares in Equity Residential $EQR Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $8,869,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.57 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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