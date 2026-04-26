1,500 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Purchased by Coquina Private Wealth LLC

Coquina Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Coquina Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the retailer's stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,011.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,067.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $997.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,045.97.

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About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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