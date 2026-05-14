150,029 Shares in Sunrun Inc. $RUN Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,029 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.06% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the energy company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Sunrun by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,890 shares of the energy company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the energy company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 55,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $703,828.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 608,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,473.96. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 132,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,761,627.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 432,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,726,080.25. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 716,050 shares of company stock worth $9,463,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating and set a $4.63 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.48.

View Our Latest Report on Sunrun

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

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