150,093 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned about 0.06% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,679,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,230.41 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Bloom Energy News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

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About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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