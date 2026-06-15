15,045 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Purchased by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,045 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.10 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $477.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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