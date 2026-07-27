150,610 Shares in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.47% of Lincoln Educational Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $803,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,371.84. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $792,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,647.70. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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